Photo 465
“Curtains”
“Can you pull the curtains, let me see the sunshine?”
Opening line from the lyrics of a song performed by Ed Sheeran
YouTube
https://youtu.be/YxSj3TP90SA?si=JgUg12Aozn2-F4z-
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
963
photos
203
followers
385
following
7
1
2022/23
iPhone 11 Pro Max
14th December 2023 2:38pm
curtains
,
hospital
,
songtitle-102
,
thursday-text20
Mags
ace
Blue curtains at that! Thanks for the entry, John!
December 14th, 2023
