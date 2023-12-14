Previous
“Curtains” by johnfalconer
“Curtains”

“Can you pull the curtains, let me see the sunshine?”

Opening line from the lyrics of a song performed by Ed Sheeran

https://youtu.be/YxSj3TP90SA?si=JgUg12Aozn2-F4z-
14th December 2023

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Mags ace
Blue curtains at that! Thanks for the entry, John!
December 14th, 2023  
