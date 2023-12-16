Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 467
“Under the Boardwalk”. The Drifters (1964)
“Oh, when the sun beats down and burns the tar up on the roof
And your shoes get so hot you wish your tired feet were fire proof
Under the boardwalk, down by the sea, yeah
On a blanket with my baby is where I'll be”
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/EPEqRMVnZNU?si=rEYt7jfLieCSa6Wi
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
966
photos
203
followers
385
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Latest from all albums
461
462
463
464
465
466
164
467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
boardwalk
,
“mona
,
vale”
,
songtitle-102
,
sixws-146
,
minimal-44
Annie D
ace
Love that song - great image
December 16th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...well spotted and well remembered song........
December 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot and a wonderful song !
December 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a sweet little leaf.
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close