“Under the Boardwalk”. The Drifters (1964) by johnfalconer
“Under the Boardwalk”. The Drifters (1964)

“Oh, when the sun beats down and burns the tar up on the roof
And your shoes get so hot you wish your tired feet were fire proof
Under the boardwalk, down by the sea, yeah
On a blanket with my baby is where I'll be”

YouTube:
https://youtu.be/EPEqRMVnZNU?si=rEYt7jfLieCSa6Wi
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Annie D ace
Love that song - great image
December 16th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...well spotted and well remembered song........
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot and a wonderful song !
December 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a sweet little leaf.
December 16th, 2023  
