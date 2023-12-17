Previous
“The Thistle o’ Scotland” - Scottish anthem? by johnfalconer
“The Thistle o’ Scotland” - Scottish anthem?

Chorus :
“O, the Thistle o’ Scotland was famous of auld, 
Wi’ its toorie sae snod and its bristles sae bauld;
 ’Tis the badge o’ my country – it's aye dear to me; 
And the thocht o’ them baith brings the licht to my e’e.”

(Some translation help:
toorie – tuft or top of plant
snod – neat, tidy, compact
bauld – strong, fierce)
Above from Wikipedia

YouTube:
https://open.spotify.com/track/5VXyA9CBDKlqCOnPfVu50W?si=HkhLjydoQPyWmtuHQqE-PA

Very short history:
Malcolm MacFarlane (1853-1931) translated this song from the Scottish Gaelic of Evan MacColl (1808-1898). It was first published in 1902. It is considered by some to be a possible National Anthem for Scotland.
John Falconer

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 17th, 2023  
Mags
Nice capture!
December 17th, 2023  
