“The Thistle o’ Scotland” - Scottish anthem?

Chorus :"O, the Thistle o' Scotland was famous of auld,Wi' its toorie sae snod and its bristles sae bauld;'Tis the badge o' my country – it's aye dear to me;And the thocht o' them baith brings the licht to my e'e."(Some translation help:toorie – tuft or top of plantsnod – neat, tidy, compactbauld – strong, fierce)Above from WikipediaVery short history:Malcolm MacFarlane (1853-1931) translated this song from the Scottish Gaelic of Evan MacColl (1808-1898). It was first published in 1902. It is considered by some to be a possible National Anthem for Scotland.