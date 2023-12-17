“The Thistle o’ Scotland” - Scottish anthem?

Chorus :
“O, the Thistle o’ Scotland was famous of auld,
Wi’ its toorie sae snod and its bristles sae bauld;
’Tis the badge o’ my country – it's aye dear to me;
And the thocht o’ them baith brings the licht to my e’e.”
(Some translation help:
toorie – tuft or top of plant
snod – neat, tidy, compact
bauld – strong, fierce)
Above from Wikipedia
Very short history:
Malcolm MacFarlane (1853-1931) translated this song from the Scottish Gaelic of Evan MacColl (1808-1898). It was first published in 1902. It is considered by some to be a possible National Anthem for Scotland.