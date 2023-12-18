Previous
Why would they disable patient toilets??? by johnfalconer
Photo 469

Why would they disable patient toilets???

I’ve see this sign in a couple of hospitals now. Obviously designed by a committee!!
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
128% complete

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Where are toilets designated for disable?
December 18th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Haha. Looks very funny to me.
December 18th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
As opposed to an impatient toilet? The mind boggles!
December 18th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I insisted our signs got changed to 'accessable' at work!!
December 18th, 2023  
