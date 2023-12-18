Sign up
Photo 469
Why would they disable patient toilets???
I’ve see this sign in a couple of hospitals now. Obviously designed by a committee!!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
968
photos
203
followers
385
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sign
,
hospital
,
disabled
,
sixws-146
winghong_ho
Where are toilets designated for disable?
December 18th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Haha. Looks very funny to me.
December 18th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
As opposed to an impatient toilet? The mind boggles!
December 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I insisted our signs got changed to 'accessable' at work!!
December 18th, 2023
