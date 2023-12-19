Sign up
Previous
Photo 470
“Henry the Octopus” cooks his friends
This is from an Australian TV show for children. The song is written and performed by the Wiggles.
“Henry loves to cook (for)* his friends
His marvelous talent well it had no end
He will bake, roast and fry
His favorite dish, the octopie.
Henry the octopus
Lives in our backyard swimming pool
Henry the octopus
With his underwater school.”
* I removed “for” from the original line of “Henry loves to cook for his friends” I thought it sounded better!’
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/m_hRanbEZQo?feature=shared
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
