But, Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,

In proving foresight may be vain;The best-laid schemes o' mice an' menGang aft agley,An' lea'e us nought but grief an' pain,For promis'd joy!This Is probably the most famous stanza of this poem which was written by the Scottish poet,Robert Burns. It is titled:"To a Mouse, on Turning Her Up in Her Nest With the Plough, November, 1785".Link:-(Translation:But Mouse, you are not alone,In proving foresight may be vain:The best-laid schemes of mice and menGo oft awry,And leave us nothing but grief and pain,For promised joy!)