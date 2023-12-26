Sign up
But, Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,
In proving foresight may be vain;
The best-laid schemes o' mice an' men
Gang aft agley,
An' lea'e us nought but grief an' pain,
For promis'd joy!
This Is probably the most famous stanza of this poem which was written by the Scottish poet,
Robert Burns. It is titled:
"To a Mouse, on Turning Her Up in Her Nest With the Plough, November, 1785".
Link:-
https://www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk/poem/mouse/
(Translation:
But Mouse, you are not alone,
In proving foresight may be vain:
The best-laid schemes of mice and men
Go oft awry,
And leave us nothing but grief and pain,
For promised joy!)
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
