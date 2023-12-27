Sign up
Previous
Photo 478
Embarrassing? But I want some turkey!
The top is Jett in 2021. He is a very patient and lovely dog. The bottom is Jett at Christmas this year. I thought it easier to edit his photo.
And yes, he did get some turkey.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
dog
,
christmas
,
collage
,
jett
,
sixws-146
Susan Wakely
ace
What a cute chap.
December 27th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely.
December 27th, 2023
