Previous
Photo 479
Something beautiful is on the horizon.
Sunset over Beauty Point and Middle Harbour, Sydney. The top photo was taken on Christmas Day 2022. The lower photo was taken yesterday, 27/22/23. It was too cloudy on over Christmas to get any sunset photos.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
479
7
1
2022/23
Public
sunset
,
diptych
,
sydney
,
sixws-146
Cliff McFarlane
Two very impressive skies, well captured.
December 28th, 2023
