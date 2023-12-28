Previous
Something beautiful is on the horizon. by johnfalconer
Photo 479

Something beautiful is on the horizon.

Sunset over Beauty Point and Middle Harbour, Sydney. The top photo was taken on Christmas Day 2022. The lower photo was taken yesterday, 27/22/23. It was too cloudy on over Christmas to get any sunset photos.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cliff McFarlane
Two very impressive skies, well captured.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise