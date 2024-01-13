Sign up
Photo 495
“Think before you speak. Read before you think.”
Fran Lebowitz (born October 27, 1950) is an American author and speaker.
This is the State Library of New South Wales. I used to research and study here in the late 1960s!!!
I couldn’t help but notice in this image that I couldn’t see any “proper” books on the tables.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2024 3:05pm
Tags
reading
,
library
,
room
,
nsw
Babs
I just love visiting the State Library, isn't it a fabulous building. fav
Isn't it interesting that there are no books on the tables.
This is a photo I took a few years ago.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2018-11-15
I wonder why things have changed.
January 14th, 2024
