"Sweet dreams are made of this." by johnfalconer
"Sweet dreams are made of this."

By the Eurythmics, "Sweet Dreams", 1983.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
JackieR ace
Oh what a fabulous cute image
January 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So cute
January 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
priceless :)
January 15th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
So cute! My Sophie loved her stuffed animals. Her favorite was a monkey she carried around in her mouth like it was her baby. But now that she is going to be 17 this year, she has forgotten.
January 15th, 2024  
