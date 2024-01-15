Sign up
Previous
Photo 497
This isn’t my midnight snack!
And these are not the same strawberries I posted on 10 January 2024!!!
See.
https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2024-01-10
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
5
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
997
photos
211
followers
338
following
136% complete
View this month »
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2024 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
strawberries
,
dessert
Corinne C
ace
Looks yummy!
January 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous food photography - looks scrumptious -
January 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
YUM
January 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
I would love the strawberries without the topping, they do look great though.
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A real treat for a chocolate and strawberry lover.
January 16th, 2024
