Previous
Photo 498
My youngest daughter being very impatient.
I “found” these more than 20 year old photos of my youngest daughter as I was methodically going through a long overdue culling process.
The moment I saw them I knew what I would do.
Anyway, I think they’re funny.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
9
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
998
photos
211
followers
338
following
Denise Wood
So funny - and so true!!!!
January 17th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Hahahaha. You gave me a good laugh here. My two children and their spouses do the same to me everytime I try to ask them something about computing.
January 17th, 2024
xbm
ace
Yes, they know so much more about IT than us!!
January 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant! My son has similar conversations with me LOL
January 17th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Brilliant…… From time to time my grandson phones me to see if I am having any IT issues!!
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so funny. One sassy lady.
January 17th, 2024
Dianne
Ha - what would we do without the younger generation to help fix techie issues. So funny!
January 17th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Our eldest Granddaughter, Lucy, aged 12 (going on 18) is constantly showing us how to do stuff on our phones and tablets. And then never stopping in the celebration of our ignorance.
January 17th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lol, very funny
January 17th, 2024
