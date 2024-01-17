Hilarious signs in Honfleur and Bonnieux.

These were signs that tickled my fancy!



The top sign was outside an artist’s studio in Honfleur, Normandy. There were signs on every other shop stating they spoke English! This artist was just fighting back.



The bottom sign was in Bonnieux, Provence in the South of France. I just laughed. “A louer” is French for “for rent”!! But to me that’s not what it reads!! In my twisted view of life it reads “a lover for rent!!



The mind boggles. When iPhoto translates this sign into English, Apple agrees with me!!



(I just realised today that I had not uploaded any photo for 17 January. I don’t like the ones I have taken. I also said earlier that I was culling thousands of images from my library. I remembered these two which were taken in different years a long time ago now. So these will have to do!)