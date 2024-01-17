Previous
Hilarious signs in Honfleur and Bonnieux. by johnfalconer
Hilarious signs in Honfleur and Bonnieux.

These were signs that tickled my fancy!

The top sign was outside an artist’s studio in Honfleur, Normandy. There were signs on every other shop stating they spoke English! This artist was just fighting back.

The bottom sign was in Bonnieux, Provence in the South of France. I just laughed. “A louer” is French for “for rent”!! But to me that’s not what it reads!! In my twisted view of life it reads “a lover for rent!!

The mind boggles. When iPhoto translates this sign into English, Apple agrees with me!!

(I just realised today that I had not uploaded any photo for 17 January. I don’t like the ones I have taken. I also said earlier that I was culling thousands of images from my library. I remembered these two which were taken in different years a long time ago now. So these will have to do!)
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Mags ace
Great finds and captures!
January 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Haha nice one!
January 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great signs. Always amusing when different languages give a slightly different meaning.
January 20th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@marlboromaam @tinley23 @wakelys
Merci. J'apprécie vos adorables commentaires.
January 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
What fun shots they are, especially the bottom one ;-)
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha well spotted
January 20th, 2024  
