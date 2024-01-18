Previous
Skaters outside the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney. by johnfalconer
Skaters outside the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.

18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
PhotoCrazy
Cool capture!!
January 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
I really like the color and randomness of this shot- great street candid!
January 19th, 2024  
Rick
Awesome capture. Like the skater that was in motion in the background.
January 19th, 2024  
