Previous
Photo 499
Skaters outside the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
999
photos
211
followers
339
following
136% complete
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
18th January 2024 9:25pm
Public
sydney
,
skate
,
blade
,
roller
,
mca
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool capture!!
January 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like the color and randomness of this shot- great street candid!
January 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Like the skater that was in motion in the background.
January 19th, 2024
