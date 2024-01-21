Just like the beat up pre-war Reo bus I used to catch in the late fifties to mid sixties.

This is very similar to the Reo bus I used to catch from 1958 to the mid sixties. It was run by a private contractor and during school days it would take us straight to school.

I saw this old memory at the Sydney Bus Museum where they said:

From the late 1930s to the 1950s, 'normal control' (bonnetted) buses could be found in many private operator suburban and country fleets, both large and small.

The chassis on this newer model is built from prewar truck parts, mainly General Motors in origin. The front axle came from a prewar Reo vehicle, while the rear axle assembly and transmission are wartime Ford parts. The engine is a Perkins P6 diesel.



