Photo 504
Don’t forget! Water the poinsettias!
Especially the poinsettias!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
6
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1004
photos
212
followers
341
following
Tags
home
,
flower
,
poinsettia
,
sixws-147
Susan Wakely
It have been revived nicely.
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
Lovely shots! Just enough water is a wonder.
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
So glad you remembered, what a difference it made :-)
January 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Great diptych - I am afraid my Poinsettia is beyond the need of a drop of water !
January 23rd, 2024
william wooderson
They do need care and attention...!
January 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Awe so sad
January 23rd, 2024
