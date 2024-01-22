Previous
Don’t forget! Water the poinsettias! by johnfalconer
Photo 504

Don’t forget! Water the poinsettias!

Especially the poinsettias!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Susan Wakely ace
It have been revived nicely.
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shots! Just enough water is a wonder.
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
So glad you remembered, what a difference it made :-)
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great diptych - I am afraid my Poinsettia is beyond the need of a drop of water !
January 23rd, 2024  
william wooderson
They do need care and attention...!
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe so sad
January 23rd, 2024  
