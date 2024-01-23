Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 505
Fire spike or mottled toothedthread
At least according to the iPhone plant identifier!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1007
photos
212
followers
341
following
138% complete
View this month »
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
flower
,
bush
,
spike
,
mottled
,
toothedthread
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very striking composition, shapes and complementary colors
January 25th, 2024
