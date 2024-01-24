This is me in 1948 in my home town of Stranraer in Scotland with one of our neighbour’s daughters.

This was a studio photo which I “scanned” with my iPhone. There are very few photos of that time as no one had a camera in our family until the sixties. Before today I never knew this photo existed. The earliest photo I have of me is around 1952. Of course, this is not taken by me … I only scanned and processed the old photo.



So what an exciting day it was for me today. My sister-in-law had mentioned several times that I should go to her place and pick up some old photos that my late brother, her husband, had. Well I did that today.



There were a couple of hundred photos going back to the 1910s! I’d never seen most of them. There were birth and wedding certificates. Army and WWII stuff. About 10 letters of all sorts going back before WWII. My mother’s travel diary from 1976. My father’s originally written personal story from 1913 to about 1960 (I thought this existed but I’d never seen it and my mother said Dad had destroyed it!) And many, many other documents that I am just starting to go through! It’s just a fabulous treasure chest of memories!



Apparently, my late brother found all these photos and documents in a box in Mum’s apartment just when they were selling it after her death in 2006! If he hadn’t rescued them they would have been thrown out. He roughly sorted them some time before he passed away.



I am thinking of putting these photos and documents together with other photos I have in a book for the extended family. That will keep me busy.