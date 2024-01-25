Previous
It’s cruise ship season in Sydney. The “Carnival Splendor” is one of the smaller ships!! by johnfalconer
Photo 507

It’s cruise ship season in Sydney. The “Carnival Splendor” is one of the smaller ships!!

25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What an iconic image of this grand lady of the sea and even the seagull is flying in to check her out,
January 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture of this beauty.
January 25th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca
Thanks. Of course I timed it perfectly to catch the seagull!! I wish!!
January 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a classic photo of this beautiful scene
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise