Photo 508
Calliandra haematocephala, or the red powder puff. Closeup of tiny buds.
Here’s a link to see what it will look like:
"
https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2023-04-26"
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
5
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1009
photos
212
followers
341
following
139% complete
View this month »
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
powder
,
puff
,
clontarf
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - fav
January 27th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
What a great shot and an interesting flower head - fav
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a stunning close up, what a gorgeous flower and great name.
January 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful macro!
January 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful close-up
January 27th, 2024
