Previous
"Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial." by johnfalconer
Photo 509

"Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial."

By Oscar Wilde - Playwright (1854-1900)
He also wrote:
"Only the unimaginative can fail to find a reason for drinking champagne."

I was walking past these two bottles today which were outside a French restaurant. Made me thirsty! But my wallet resisted the temptation.

I’m not sure if the smaller one is a magnum and the larger a jeroboam. (I should have checked. I know.)

BTW. They bottles were only for show!!
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
I’ll take the smaller one, I’m not proud!
January 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great shot a very famous brand, but in my opinion not worth the cost. There are so many fabulous champagnes and bubbles on the market. I love the quote :-)
January 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Bit dry for me, but what a lovely sight 🥂
January 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
A delightful shot!
January 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice still life
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise