"Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial."

By Oscar Wilde - Playwright (1854-1900)

He also wrote:

"Only the unimaginative can fail to find a reason for drinking champagne."



I was walking past these two bottles today which were outside a French restaurant. Made me thirsty! But my wallet resisted the temptation.



I’m not sure if the smaller one is a magnum and the larger a jeroboam. (I should have checked. I know.)



BTW. They bottles were only for show!!