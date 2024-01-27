Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 509
"Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial."
By Oscar Wilde - Playwright (1854-1900)
He also wrote:
"Only the unimaginative can fail to find a reason for drinking champagne."
I was walking past these two bottles today which were outside a French restaurant. Made me thirsty! But my wallet resisted the temptation.
I’m not sure if the smaller one is a magnum and the larger a jeroboam. (I should have checked. I know.)
BTW. They bottles were only for show!!
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1009
photos
212
followers
341
following
139% complete
View this month »
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drink
,
bottle
,
champagne
,
sixws-147
Nigel Rogers
ace
I’ll take the smaller one, I’m not proud!
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great shot a very famous brand, but in my opinion not worth the cost. There are so many fabulous champagnes and bubbles on the market. I love the quote :-)
January 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Bit dry for me, but what a lovely sight 🥂
January 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A delightful shot!
January 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice still life
January 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close