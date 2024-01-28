Previous
No one ever features the drummer who’s nearly alway shoved down the back of the stage! by johnfalconer
Photo 510

No one ever features the drummer who’s nearly alway shoved down the back of the stage!

Collage of Avaya Rood Persian Musical Group featuring the drummer. The group performed at the New Beginnings Festival at the National Maritime Museum.

Unfortunately my photo of the drummer was quite poor so I had to do a bit of “processing” even to get this.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A great collage of what sounds and looks like fabulous musicians. Yes, I too always feel sorry for the poor guy at the back, sometimes he is even the star of a performance.
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great collage!
January 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @corinnec
Thanks. One time with another band the drummer invited me on stage after the show to take his photo !!!
January 28th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent collage of these musicians in action.
January 28th, 2024  
