Previous
Photo 510
No one ever features the drummer who’s nearly alway shoved down the back of the stage!
Collage of Avaya Rood Persian Musical Group featuring the drummer. The group performed at the New Beginnings Festival at the National Maritime Museum.
Unfortunately my photo of the drummer was quite poor so I had to do a bit of “processing” even to get this.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1010
photos
212
followers
343
following
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
2022/24
Taken
27th January 2024 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
music
,
festival
,
group
,
drummer
,
rood
,
avaya
Diana
ace
A great collage of what sounds and looks like fabulous musicians. Yes, I too always feel sorry for the poor guy at the back, sometimes he is even the star of a performance.
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great collage!
January 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@corinnec
Thanks. One time with another band the drummer invited me on stage after the show to take his photo !!!
January 28th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent collage of these musicians in action.
January 28th, 2024
