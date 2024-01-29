Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 511
“In the end. it's all a question of balance.” Rohinton Mistry (Canadian writer)
These coins were balanced by an 8 year old. His name is Leo xxx Messi xxx! Named after the world famous soccer player!
This was casually done in a coffee shop while his grandfather and I chatted.
There absolutely no trickery involved here. The young boy just had great fine motor skills.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1011
photos
211
followers
343
following
140% complete
View this month »
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
café
,
coin
,
boy
,
balance
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this young boy is very patient and gifted! A great close up too!
January 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close