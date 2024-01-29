Previous
“In the end. it's all a question of balance.” Rohinton Mistry (Canadian writer) by johnfalconer
“In the end. it's all a question of balance.” Rohinton Mistry (Canadian writer)

These coins were balanced by an 8 year old. His name is Leo xxx Messi xxx! Named after the world famous soccer player!

This was casually done in a coffee shop while his grandfather and I chatted.

There absolutely no trickery involved here. The young boy just had great fine motor skills.
Corinne C ace
Wow, this young boy is very patient and gifted! A great close up too!
January 29th, 2024  
