Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 512
A Nikon D5 is definitely not an iPhone!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1012
photos
211
followers
343
following
140% complete
View this month »
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
27th January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
nikon
,
festival
,
d5
winghong_ho
The cap is nice.
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Definitely not an iPhone - you need much more strength to wield this ! unfortunately the strength I have no longer got ! - and yes a nice cap !!
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close