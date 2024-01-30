Previous
A Nikon D5 is definitely not an iPhone! by johnfalconer
A Nikon D5 is definitely not an iPhone!

30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
winghong_ho
The cap is nice.
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Definitely not an iPhone - you need much more strength to wield this ! unfortunately the strength I have no longer got ! - and yes a nice cap !!
January 30th, 2024  
