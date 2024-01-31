Sign up
Previous
Photo 513
Frangipani (Plumeria rubra)
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1013
photos
211
followers
343
following
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2024 6:06pm
Tags
flower
,
frangipani
,
plumeria
,
rubra
,
clontarf
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up.
January 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 31st, 2024
