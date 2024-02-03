Previous
No flash. No recording. Photos ok. by johnfalconer
Photo 516

No flash. No recording. Photos ok.

Meg Washington (piano) with Vanessa Scammell conducting the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at Sydney Town Hall.
(Unusually we were permitted to take photos using phones. And of course no one could use flash or record the concert in any way.)

She was born in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (as was my own daughter!!!) but was schooled in Australia after leaving PNG when she was 10)

Note the huge organ pipes at the back. When it was installed in 1890, the grand organ was the largest in the world and described as the ‘finest organ ever built by an English organ builder’.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks brilliant. What was the programme?
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca
Thanks. The programme was songs written by Meg Washington, an Australian, who also plays the piano and guitar. The music was a cross of jazz, blues and classical (I think).
She was born in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (as was my own daughter!!!) but was schooled in Australia after leaving PNG when she was 10)
February 4th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful image!
February 4th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Fab image, and I bet a great performance.
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@mccarth1 @nannasgotitgoingon
Thanks. It was a great concert.
February 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful in monochrome
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@pdulis
Thanks Peter.
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise