Photo 519
Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose
This is a photo at the North Head quarantine station heritage site on Sydney Harbour. It was taken in 1857, nearly 170 years ago, not last year!!!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Tags
stairs
,
station
,
sydney
,
black&white
,
quarantine
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photo
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nothing new 😊 and what a great picture
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a treasure!
February 7th, 2024
