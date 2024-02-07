Sign up
Previous
Photo 520
Stairs at old Quarantine Station, Sydney.
There used to be a funicular railway where these stairs are.
I caught the free shuttle bus!!
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1022
photos
212
followers
344
following
142% complete
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
515
516
517
166
518
167
519
520
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2024 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
stairs
,
station
,
sydney
,
black&white
,
quarantine
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic detail
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous perspective a great subject!
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and leading lines.
February 7th, 2024
