Stairs at old Quarantine Station, Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 520

Stairs at old Quarantine Station, Sydney.

There used to be a funicular railway where these stairs are.
I caught the free shuttle bus!!
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

John Falconer

Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic detail
February 7th, 2024  
Corinne C
Fabulous perspective a great subject!
February 7th, 2024  
Diana
Amazing capture and leading lines.
February 7th, 2024  
