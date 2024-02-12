Sign up
Photo 525
Sydney cityscape from Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour , Sydney.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
Tags
sydney
,
harbour
,
black&white
,
cityscape
,
darling
Casablanca
ace
I can see my old apartment ❤️ Nice shot for mono, soft trees, harder lines of architecture. Like it.
February 13th, 2024
