Photo 524
Budding artists at work at HMAS Platypus Sydney Harbour. This site is now run by the Sydney Harbour Trust.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
6
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
14
6
1
2022/24
X-Pro1
10th February 2024 12:12pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
painting
sydney
black&white
artist
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 11th, 2024
Linda Godwin
They are certainly having a good time.
February 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful candid - of the local artists enjoying themselves ! fav
February 11th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
The one on the right does not want to lose concentration. Good shot.
February 11th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@pdulis
@rontu
@beryl
@jerzyfotos
Thanks. They thought it was hilarious that I asked to take a photo of them!!
February 11th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@jerzyfotos
I asked them to pretend they were working. The one in the middle just laughed at me. The one on the left started laughter at the other one. All good fun.
February 11th, 2024
Thanks. They thought it was hilarious that I asked to take a photo of them!!
I asked them to pretend they were working. The one in the middle just laughed at me. The one on the left started laughter at the other one. All good fun.