Budding artists at work at HMAS Platypus Sydney Harbour. This site is now run by the Sydney Harbour Trust.
Photo 524

Budding artists at work at HMAS Platypus Sydney Harbour. This site is now run by the Sydney Harbour Trust.

11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
They are certainly having a good time.
February 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful candid - of the local artists enjoying themselves ! fav
February 11th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
The one on the right does not want to lose concentration. Good shot.
February 11th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@pdulis @rontu @beryl @jerzyfotos
Thanks. They thought it was hilarious that I asked to take a photo of them!!
February 11th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@jerzyfotos
I asked them to pretend they were working. The one in the middle just laughed at me. The one on the left started laughter at the other one. All good fun.
February 11th, 2024  
