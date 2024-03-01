Sign up
Previous
Photo 543
Back to some colour this month.
For some reason this branch was the only one with a full flower and the branch was lying on the grass.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
flower
,
hibiscus
Cordiander
A beautiful blossom. What a shame that she was lying in the meadow.
March 2nd, 2024
