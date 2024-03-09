Previous
Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary World Tour! by johnfalconer
Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary World Tour!

Yes. Herman’s Hermits started in 1964, before most of you were born. It was the merger of two bands - “Herman and the Hermits” and the “Wailers” (no not Bob Marley!). Barry Whitwam joined the Wailers as the drummer in 1963, aged 16.

Herman’s Hermits under the guidance of Barry Whitwam have been touring and playing ever since. They are currently doing the “Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary World Tour” in 2024. (Soon at a venue near you!) Barry Whitwam is the only original member.

I’m actually younger than Barry but it looks the opposite in the bottom right hand corner image!

I put together this Herman’s Hermits collage for two reasons:

1. I accidentally formatted my camera memory BEFORE I had downloaded the images! (There’s a first time for everything!) and,

2. The images from my iPhone are ok if you don’t look too closely!

I know I didn’t personally take two of the photos but it was my phone!,,
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Nice shots. I remember listening to them, way back when. :-)
March 11th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
It was a trip down memory lane for me too.
March 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow this is a blast from the past. I used to see Herman's Hermits at the discos in Manchester when I lived there as a teenager.

I have to admit I wasn't a big fan, much preferring The Hollies and the Mindbenders who were also from Manchester. I knew Eric Stewart from the Mindbenders very well as I was at school with his two sisters Carol and Jean.

I had a good time in the 60s ha ha
March 11th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
That's so cool! They are older than me, but I like music that's older than me :)
March 11th, 2024  
