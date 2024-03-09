Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary World Tour!

Yes. Herman’s Hermits started in 1964, before most of you were born. It was the merger of two bands - “Herman and the Hermits” and the “Wailers” (no not Bob Marley!). Barry Whitwam joined the Wailers as the drummer in 1963, aged 16.



Herman’s Hermits under the guidance of Barry Whitwam have been touring and playing ever since. They are currently doing the “Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary World Tour” in 2024. (Soon at a venue near you!) Barry Whitwam is the only original member.



I’m actually younger than Barry but it looks the opposite in the bottom right hand corner image!



I put together this Herman’s Hermits collage for two reasons:



1. I accidentally formatted my camera memory BEFORE I had downloaded the images! (There’s a first time for everything!) and,



2. The images from my iPhone are ok if you don’t look too closely!



I know I didn’t personally take two of the photos but it was my phone!,,