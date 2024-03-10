Previous
I just couldn’t help myself! by johnfalconer
I just couldn’t help myself!

After I uploaded yesterday’s Herman’s Hermits collage I found a 1965 image of the band with Barry Whitman the drummer! I just had to add it to the collage. Sorry.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Peter Dulis
Love Herman's Hermits with Peter Noon :)
March 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great trip down memory lane.
March 11th, 2024  
Casablanca
No apologies necessary! I love it
March 11th, 2024  
