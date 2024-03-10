Sign up
Photo 552
I just couldn’t help myself!
After I uploaded yesterday’s Herman’s Hermits collage I found a 1965 image of the band with Barry Whitman the drummer! I just had to add it to the collage. Sorry.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
3
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
2022/24
Taken
8th March 2024 10:47pm
Tags
collage
,
barry
,
1965
,
whitman
,
hermits
,
sixws-178
,
herman’s
Peter Dulis
ace
Love Herman's Hermits with Peter Noon :)
March 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great trip down memory lane.
March 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
No apologies necessary! I love it
March 11th, 2024
