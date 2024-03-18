Previous
An occupational health and safety nightmare. by johnfalconer
An occupational health and safety nightmare.

No safety boots. No back brace. No hi-vis vest. No gloves. No safety glasses. And no hard hat!!!
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Christine Sztukowski ace
😱😀😀😀
March 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha and its head is screwed on.
March 19th, 2024  
