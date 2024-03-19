Sign up
Previous
Photo 561
An occupational health and safety nightmare.
No safety boots. No back brace. No hi-vis vest. No gloves. No safety glasses. And no hard hat!!!
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2024 11:33am
Tags
sign
,
orange
,
safety
,
sixws-148
,
rainbow2024
,
52wc-2024-w12
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😱😀😀😀
March 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha and its head is screwed on.
March 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wakelys
I missed the bolt in his head! Well spotted
March 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@365projectorgchristine
thanks. I laugh every time I see this sign.
March 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, is that the only one or are there more?
March 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks. This sign is all over Sydney where there are roadworks.
March 19th, 2024
