Spiders think you’re creepy too!!

I saw this “Incy Wincy” spider on my jeans. It truly was very small as you can see. But it stayed there long enough for me to capture it with my iPhone. I flicked it off my leg before it attacked me!! (It’s “Incy Wincy” here in Australia but I understand it’s “Itsy Bitsy” elsewhere!)



"No one knows, incidentally, why Australia's spiders are so extravagantly toxic; capturing small insects and injecting them with enough poison to drop a horse would appear to be the most literal case of overkill. Still, it does mean that everyone gives them lots of space."

- Bill Bryson, “In a Sunburned Country”