Photo 569
Sydney Royal Easter Show car action.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
5
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
royal
,
action
,
show
,
hot
,
easter
,
sydney
,
rod
Corinne C
Wonderful timing
March 29th, 2024
Diana
amazing capture and clarity, what great timing to get all wheels off the ground.
March 29th, 2024
John Falconer
@ludwigsdiana
@corinnec
Thanks. They weren’t really going that fast!
March 29th, 2024
Beverley
Wow? Pretty awesome capture
March 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
Neat - Elon Musk's new flying car?
March 29th, 2024
Thanks. They weren’t really going that fast!