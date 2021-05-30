Previous
Mirror sculpture: Sydney Harbour Bridge by johnfalconer
Mirror sculpture: Sydney Harbour Bridge

30th May 2021

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Really cool reflections!
May 31st, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@marlboromaam
I liked this sculpture a lot.
May 31st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I was there today and I really liked this sculpture too
May 31st, 2021  
