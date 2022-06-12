Previous
Two young surfers struggling with a decision. by johnfalconer
Two young surfers struggling with a decision.

Yes they ploughed into the water a minute later.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

John Falconer

I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
