The colour version of my seascape landscape before I changed it to black and white by johnfalconer
158 / 365

The colour version of my seascape landscape before I changed it to black and white

20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Dixie Goode ace
This looks so warm and vivid.
February 20th, 2023  
