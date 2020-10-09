Previous
Its always an adventure isn't it by joysabin
Photo 1499

Its always an adventure isn't it

My son's car needed new headlight assemblies. We chose to do it ourselves.
1. Order part
2. Wait
3. Pick up and open- one 1 piece unit-yes!
4. Watch YouTube video- looks very easy
5. Start to gather the tools
6. Watch video again
7. Realize that the ratchet wrench only looses
8. Go to store buy new new of ratchets and
magnetic light thingy
9. Take bumper off after having 'lost' the same screw 4 times
10.Find several choice words as this isn't easy and YouTube lied.
11. Finally get it out, and reconnect lights, which still work!!!
12. Reverse steps and scrape fingers a few times.
13. Double check lights again, also double check break lights - they work just fine!

14. Put all tools back, go treat yourself to a fast food meal. (him, not me)

There were a few steps left out but also is attached and reinstalled.
