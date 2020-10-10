Sign up
Photo 1500
Old and new
In the midst of the fun, my son grabbed a shot of the two light units. It will be very nice to have lights that aren't 14 years old and yellowed.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
diy
,
car repairs
