Swirl abstract by joysabin
Took my old iPhone 6 along on a walk today. I popped on one of my lensbabies for some fun. I took this sorta blind, I shot this upside down and hopped for the best.
18th October 2023

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Well done!
October 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
October 19th, 2023  
