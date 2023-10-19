Sign up
Previous
Photo 2608
Foggy Color
The fall colors still showing through the fog this morning
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th October 2023 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fog
Rob Z
ace
Just gorgeous.
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely weather capture!
October 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful image and I like the edit and presentation. Favourite
October 19th, 2023
