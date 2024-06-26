Previous
Sunrise in the Secret Location by jyokota
Photo 2518

Sunrise in the Secret Location

Layers upon layers, with sunrise hitting the tops of the mountain lines.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Krista Marson
sublime
July 9th, 2024  
Dianne
Oh - keep these images coming. They are all amazing!
July 9th, 2024  
Casablanca
That's exquisite, you can feel it unfolding ray by ray
July 9th, 2024  
Barb
Truly gorgeous!
July 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Really beautiful!
July 9th, 2024  
