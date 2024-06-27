Previous
Springbok in a Sand Storm by jyokota
Photo 2519

Springbok in a Sand Storm

We were photographing the sand dunes in early morning light, sand blowing so hard we could hardly stand up; and then, here come the springboks!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
July 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 9th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Glorious
July 9th, 2024  
