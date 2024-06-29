Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
Spitzkoppe through the Arch
We camped just under this area, so we could stay late and capture the stars through the arch, and a Milky Way from a different direction.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
2
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
stars
,
arch
,
night-sky
,
namibia
,
rock-formation
,
spitzkoppe
,
jy-namibia
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding capture
July 10th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👍⭐️👍
July 10th, 2024
