Spitzkoppe through the Arch by jyokota
Photo 2521

Spitzkoppe through the Arch

We camped just under this area, so we could stay late and capture the stars through the arch, and a Milky Way from a different direction.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Corinne C ace
Outstanding capture
July 10th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️👍
July 10th, 2024  
