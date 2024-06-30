Previous
How Many Zebras Are There? by jyokota
Photo 2522

How Many Zebras Are There?

I think I can see at least parts of 14? I remember a Japanese television quiz show asking whether zebra stripes go vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, and the correct answer is -- all!

We're spending a day and a half at Etosha National Park, so some focused game drives in open vehicles to photograph animals. Me? I chose the jeep with enclosed sides but the top was raised so I could stand on my seat and photograph from above the vehicle. I had a driver to myself one day, and only had to share with another person the second. I'm not much of a wildlife photographer and there are so many who are amazing that I decided to go for a creative effort. (more to follow as I figure out how to work on them.) What I do appreciate is that they are bigger and slower than birds for the most part so it's a bit easier to get your target.

To see amazing photographs of animals check out the images being posted by @365projectorgchristine
Although we have been on two simultaneous tours through Africa, clearly I am focused on landscape and Christine on animals. She has some amazing shots like this one posted yesterday: https://365project.org/365projectorgchristine/travels/2024-07-09
@365projectorgchristine -- I'm so enjoying all your photos of your trip!
July 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - eye boggling!
July 10th, 2024  
