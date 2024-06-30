How Many Zebras Are There?

I think I can see at least parts of 14? I remember a Japanese television quiz show asking whether zebra stripes go vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, and the correct answer is -- all!
We're spending a day and a half at Etosha National Park, so some focused game drives in open vehicles to photograph animals. Me? I chose the jeep with enclosed sides but the top was raised so I could stand on my seat and photograph from above the vehicle. I had a driver to myself one day, and only had to share with another person the second. I'm not much of a wildlife photographer and there are so many who are amazing that I decided to go for a creative effort. (more to follow as I figure out how to work on them.) What I do appreciate is that they are bigger and slower than birds for the most part so it's a bit easier to get your target.