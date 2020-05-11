Previous
Next
Morning Surprise Scones - Flat-Lay by jyokota
Photo 368

Morning Surprise Scones - Flat-Lay

This one ended up as my alternate version because of my hurrying to eat one. It's crooked, and I can't recreate it because I already ate one. Sigh. Photography takes patience.

Main photo: http://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-05-11

11th May 2020 11th May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise