Photo 368
Morning Surprise Scones - Flat-Lay
This one ended up as my alternate version because of my hurrying to eat one. It's crooked, and I can't recreate it because I already ate one. Sigh. Photography takes patience.
Main photo:
http://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-05-11
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th May 2020 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
breakfast
,
baking
,
scone
,
scones
,
photography-patience
