Photo 370
Taffy came for socially distanced visit!
With her camera and long lens, of course. Chipmunk, squirrel, flowers, and more! I hadn't seen her since February so it was nice to have an in-person visit in the backyard.
And here's the photo she took of me:
http://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-05-21
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2192
photos
241
followers
156
following
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
1695
1696
369
1697
370
1698
1700
1700
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st May 2020 10:21am
backyard
,
garden
,
bird-feeder
,
taffy
,
sixws
,
365-photobuddies
,
sixws-105
Taffy
ace
Total fun! A great record of our day together!
May 24th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Wow...what a camera and lens! She comes prepared and serious! Enjoy your visit! :)
May 24th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Great candid! And I guess size does matter.
May 24th, 2020
