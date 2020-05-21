Previous
Taffy came for socially distanced visit! by jyokota
Photo 370

Taffy came for socially distanced visit!

With her camera and long lens, of course. Chipmunk, squirrel, flowers, and more! I hadn't seen her since February so it was nice to have an in-person visit in the backyard.

And here's the photo she took of me: http://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-05-21
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
Taffy ace
Total fun! A great record of our day together!
May 24th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Wow...what a camera and lens! She comes prepared and serious! Enjoy your visit! :)
May 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great candid! And I guess size does matter.
May 24th, 2020  
